Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of HSBC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.