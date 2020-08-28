Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 1,296.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,642.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 142,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 134,580 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.5% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.