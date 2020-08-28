Troy Edward Wilson Sells 29,621 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $660,548.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,664 shares in the company, valued at $773,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Troy Edward Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Troy Edward Wilson sold 75,335 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,658,876.70.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.24. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 355.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

