Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 4,688 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Valarie L. Sheppard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66.

PG stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $139.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,251,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 197,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

