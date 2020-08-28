Yazid Tohme Sells 10,525 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FARO Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in FARO Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

