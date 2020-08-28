Yazid Tohme Sells 10,525 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $606,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at $344,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in FARO Technologies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FARO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in FARO Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Troy Edward Wilson Sells 29,621 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc Stock
Troy Edward Wilson Sells 29,621 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc Stock
Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 4,688 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co Stock
Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 4,688 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co Stock
Yazid Tohme Sells 10,525 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. Stock
Yazid Tohme Sells 10,525 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. Stock
Robin Hensley Sells 25,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc Stock
Robin Hensley Sells 25,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc Stock
Delek Logistics Partners PT Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Delek Logistics Partners PT Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases salesforce.com Price Target to $275.00
Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases salesforce.com Price Target to $275.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report