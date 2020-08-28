Robin Hensley Sells 25,000 Shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Director Robin Hensley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $569,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $23.89 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.76. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $159.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

