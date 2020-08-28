Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) PT Raised to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

DKL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The company has a market cap of $972.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 110.23%. The business had revenue of $117.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.