Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $276.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.10. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $278.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.94, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,175.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,583,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,776 shares of company stock worth $145,724,013 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

