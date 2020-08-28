1,495 Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

2U stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.