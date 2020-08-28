Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $354,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 208.2% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 536,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 362,535 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 156.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 533,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

NYSE NTG opened at $16.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

