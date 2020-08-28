SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935,058 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $156,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,194.1% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,941 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,743 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

