Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,921 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,135,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 491,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $46,000. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.94 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.79%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 271.43%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

