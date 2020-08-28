Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 12,886.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,769.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

Get GameStop alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $5.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. GameStop’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.