SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.49. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $127.97.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.