Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 9.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 13.2% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 68,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $477,351.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,519 shares of company stock worth $4,213,069. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

