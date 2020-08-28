Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,900 BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

