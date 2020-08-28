Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 685,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 204,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $5,906,205.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $7,268,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,599 shares of company stock valued at $75,130,117. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

