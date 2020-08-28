Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $137,808,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 581,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after acquiring an additional 359,455 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

DTE stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.