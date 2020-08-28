Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 351.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $23.50 on Friday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.21. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of Mdu Resources Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mdu Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

