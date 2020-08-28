Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 57.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 245,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $814,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

JBLU stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.33. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

