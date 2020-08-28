Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,731 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Osisko gold royalties were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 32.6% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 221,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 40.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 542,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 52.0% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 461,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.65 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

