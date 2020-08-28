US Bancorp DE Sells 25,686 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,686 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 88.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 33.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 50.0% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 12.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. Crh Plc has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Societe Generale cut CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

