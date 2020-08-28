Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $193.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

