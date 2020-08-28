US Bancorp DE Has $910,000 Holdings in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LFC opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.31. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

