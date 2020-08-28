US Bancorp DE Sells 10,345 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 108,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SSNC opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.45.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.