US Bancorp DE Sells 2,964 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 47.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 335,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 287,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 65.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,453.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $904,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,515,800. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.78. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.