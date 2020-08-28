US Bancorp DE Acquires 736 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $104,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,179 shares of company stock worth $727,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

