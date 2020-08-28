US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 183.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,484,000 after buying an additional 1,543,524 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,901,000 after buying an additional 723,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 566.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 426,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,718,000 after buying an additional 362,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 44.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 240,884 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,740,000 after buying an additional 218,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.17. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.