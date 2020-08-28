US Bancorp DE Has $902,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 385.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $124.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $125.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.75.

