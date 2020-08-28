AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AerCap were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AerCap by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,210,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,696,000 after acquiring an additional 456,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,718,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AerCap by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,459 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,054,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in AerCap by 43.8% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of AER stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 11.68%. AerCap’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.