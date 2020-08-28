Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,899,000.

SNLN stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

