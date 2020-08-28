US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,236 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after buying an additional 28,314,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after buying an additional 2,348,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,811,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 304,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR opened at $32.61 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.