Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 154.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after buying an additional 1,151,301 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after buying an additional 330,804 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $22,901,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,166,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.