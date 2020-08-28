Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Secur. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $362,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,252. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

