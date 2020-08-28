US Bancorp DE Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 27.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3,039.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $272,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,653.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,823. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of SNX opened at $126.20 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $2.60. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

