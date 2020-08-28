Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. State Street Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 37.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 61.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 28.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,934,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $1,055,584.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202 over the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $474.10 on Friday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

