US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,973 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,181,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 304,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 77.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,635,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 95,300 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE FNB opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

