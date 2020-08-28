Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Stock Position Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Ferro worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ferro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,455,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after purchasing an additional 137,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ferro by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 1,359,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ferro by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,658,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after buying an additional 211,892 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,834,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after buying an additional 728,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FOE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of FOE opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

