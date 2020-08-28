Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 298.8% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

