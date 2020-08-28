Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 142,866 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 109.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 109,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUR opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.56 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was down 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

