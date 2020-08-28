First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $85.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. First Solar has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,711.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,289 shares of company stock worth $6,341,522. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

