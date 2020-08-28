Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Wolfden Resources shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 87,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 million and a P/E ratio of 270.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

