XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.60. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 621,238 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 258.04% and a negative return on equity of 384.80%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

