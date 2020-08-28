Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Alvopetro Energy Ltd (CVE:ALV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.67. Alvopetro Energy shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Recôncavo basins in onshore Brazil. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua; and seven other exploration assets comprising 65,151 gross acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

