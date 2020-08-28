Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.81

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.87. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 21,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $118.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.