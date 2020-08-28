Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Up 11.1%

Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.40. 83,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 39,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 31.24 and a current ratio of 31.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.14.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ML)

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.