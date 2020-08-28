Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.05. Cohbar shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 213,431 shares changing hands.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohbar in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54.

About Cohbar (NYSE:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

