Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd (CVE:MON) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Montero Mining and Exploration shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 90,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $766,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08.

Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company focuses on exploring lithium, rare earths, phosphates, and battery metals. Its principal property is the Soris Lithium project located in central Namibia.

