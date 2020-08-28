Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.66. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,455,152 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAK. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

