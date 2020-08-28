Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Shares Gap Up to $0.74

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.80. Westhaven Ventures shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 218,100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.52 million and a P/E ratio of -39.00.

Westhaven Ventures Company Profile (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

